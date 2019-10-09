Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Altoona Campus
Michael Foote


1957 - 2019
Michael Foote Obituary
Michael Foote

West Des Moines - Michael Foote, age 62, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. An Open House will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Altoona Campus from 1 - 3 p.m. with a tribute service at 2 p.m.

Mike was born May 30, 1957 in Wellington, New Zealand to Bryce and Diana (Harris) Foote. Mike worked for the Altoona Campus as the Aquatics Director for over 29 years. He was passionate about animals, specifically his four legged fur babies, Henry and Daisy. Mike was a kind, patient and hardworking man who would always lend a hand to help anyone, especially in his neighborhood.

Mike is survived by his wife, LuAnn; son, Chad (Jennifer) Diehl; grandson, Aidan; sister, Linda (Brent) Dowman; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Foote family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
