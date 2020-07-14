1/1
Michael Forbes
1958 - 2020
Michael Forbes

Indianola - Michael Ross Forbes, 61, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Mike was born on April 26, 1958, in Branson, MO. He graduated from Hoover High School in Des Moines, IA. and was founder/owner of Quality Scent, a business built with his wife, Daneece.

Please join the family for a Public Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church with services to begin at 11 a.m. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Indianola First Assembly of God Church
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Indianola First Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
