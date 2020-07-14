Michael Forbes
Indianola - Michael Ross Forbes, 61, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on April 26, 1958, in Branson, MO. He graduated from Hoover High School in Des Moines, IA. and was founder/owner of Quality Scent, a business built with his wife, Daneece.
Please join the family for a Public Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church with services to begin at 11 a.m. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
