Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Fellowship Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Fries


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Fries Obituary
Michael Fries

Norwalk - Michael John Edward Fries, age 54, of Norwalk, entered God's Hands following a lengthy illness September 15, 2019.

Michael grew up in Overland Park, KS where he graduated Shawnee Mission West High School in 1982. He married Marlene Sigler in 1987 in Memphis, TN, and in 1995 they moved to Norwalk, IA where he worked for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations as a Fingerprint Examiner and Supervisor. He is survived by his wife Marlene; two sons, Nick (wife, Colly) and their newborn son, Nathaniel of Brooklyn Center, MN and Matthew of Norwalk; a daughter, Katie Fries of Pleasant Hill; his parents, Larry and Trudy of Overland Park; his brother, Shane, Martin (Sharon), and Christopher; three dogs Presley, Graceland, Valentino; and a host of family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Howard and Nancy Sigler; a niece Morgan; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Elvis in 2018.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with his Celebration of Life Service to be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21st at Fellowship Community Church of which he was a member. Burial will be in the Norwalk Cemetery. For on-line condolences and memorial contribution links to Fellowship Community Church and the Animal Rescue League please visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now