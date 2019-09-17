|
Michael Fries
Norwalk - Michael John Edward Fries, age 54, of Norwalk, entered God's Hands following a lengthy illness September 15, 2019.
Michael grew up in Overland Park, KS where he graduated Shawnee Mission West High School in 1982. He married Marlene Sigler in 1987 in Memphis, TN, and in 1995 they moved to Norwalk, IA where he worked for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations as a Fingerprint Examiner and Supervisor. He is survived by his wife Marlene; two sons, Nick (wife, Colly) and their newborn son, Nathaniel of Brooklyn Center, MN and Matthew of Norwalk; a daughter, Katie Fries of Pleasant Hill; his parents, Larry and Trudy of Overland Park; his brother, Shane, Martin (Sharon), and Christopher; three dogs Presley, Graceland, Valentino; and a host of family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Howard and Nancy Sigler; a niece Morgan; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Elvis in 2018.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with his Celebration of Life Service to be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21st at Fellowship Community Church of which he was a member. Burial will be in the Norwalk Cemetery. For on-line condolences and memorial contribution links to Fellowship Community Church and the Animal Rescue League please visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019