|
|
Mike Jones, 73, passed away June 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at West Des Moines United Methodist Church, 720 Grand Ave. with burial following at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McLarens Chapel, 801 19th Street, in West Des Moines.
Mike worked at HyVee for nearly 30 years and was a member of the West Des Moines Fire Department for nearly 27 years.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Greg (Lisa) Jones and Teri (Randy) Hazen all of Norwalk; grandchildren, Doug, Erech, Natalie and Brendan, his BEND team; sister, Cathleen (Larry) McAlexander of Treynor; and brother, Dr. William Jones of West Union.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019