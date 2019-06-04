Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
West Des Moines United Methodist Church
720 Grand Ave.
Burial
Following Services
Jordan Cemetery
West Des Moines, IA
Mike Jones, 73, passed away June 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at West Des Moines United Methodist Church, 720 Grand Ave. with burial following at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McLarens Chapel, 801 19th Street, in West Des Moines.

Mike worked at HyVee for nearly 30 years and was a member of the West Des Moines Fire Department for nearly 27 years.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Greg (Lisa) Jones and Teri (Randy) Hazen all of Norwalk; grandchildren, Doug, Erech, Natalie and Brendan, his BEND team; sister, Cathleen (Larry) McAlexander of Treynor; and brother, Dr. William Jones of West Union.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019
