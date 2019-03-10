|
Michael G. Smith
West Des Moines - Michael G. Smith, 76, passed away on March 6, 2019, in West Des Moines. He was the son of Donald and Joyce (Stichler) Smith of Fayette, IA.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sue of West Des Moines; two sons, Tim and Chris of Des Moines; sister, Julie (Jerry) Geurink of Whitehall, Wi and Charlene (Ray) Murray of Toledo, IA; and brother, Joe (Pat) Smith of Dunkerton, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Don, and mother, Joyce, of Fayette, IA.
Mike loved his family and his church. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus and many volunteer activities at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a Hawkeye fan and enjoyed sports, both playing and watching.
The family will greet friends on Monday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Iles Funeral Homes-Westover Chapel on Hickman Rd, followed by a brief celebration of life at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Beaver Ave, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery, with a lunch served at the church directly following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019