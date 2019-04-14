|
|
Michael "Mick" Gregory Shepherd
Des Moines - Michael "Mick" Gregory Shepherd, 74, of Des Moines, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 11, 2019 at Taylor Hospice House.
Born and raised an Eastsider, Mick graduated from East High School and received his law degree from Drake University. His professional accomplishments include opening his own private family law practice, owning and operating Tony's Lounge in Des Moines and working as a bail bondsman upon retirement.
He is survived by his sister, Roxana Augustine, several nieces and nephews, as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roxie and Grace Shepherd; brother, Gary Shepherd; brother-in-law, Donald "Sonny" Augustine and great niece, Kasie Forschler.
Per his request, no services will be held and a private burial will take place at a later date. Please make any memorial contributions to Taylor Hospice House.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019