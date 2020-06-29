Michael Guthrie
Urbandale - Michael Patrick Guthrie, 55, passed away suddenly at home, in Urbandale, of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, July 6th, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Michael was born June 13th, 1965, in Des Moines, IA, to James and Barbara (Doser) Guthrie. He was baptized at and a life time member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
He was a three-time State Wrestling place winner, winning the State Championship in 1983 for Dowling Catholic High School. His High School Wrestling career record was 126-6-1. He was a United States Wrestling Federation High School Freestyle All-American. He also represented Team USA in the PA Classic and he won! He went to Iowa State University on a full ride scholarship for wrestling. He was on Iowa State's 1987 National Championship team. He won many awards and gained many friendships throughout his wrestling career and life. After an injury, he continued his college career at the University of Las Vegas Nevada.
After a short career in Hotel Restaurant Management, he decided to join his father, Jim Guthrie, at his Barbershop in Urbandale. Mike worked alongside his father and his sister, Anne, for over 22 years.
Mike was an ever present, loving and dedicated, Godfather and Uncle to his nephews, Dakota and Dalton. He attended their little league games, show choir events and never missed a high school football game. He always played the role of Easter Bunny for his nephews each spring. He enjoyed talking with them over lunches, opened his wallet for them regularly and loved them both dearly. Mike also had a mutually unwavering, remarkable, fun friendship with his sister, Anne, and a special friendship with his brother-in-law, Bryan Townes. He will be truly missed.
Michael is survived by his loving parents, adoring sister Anne (Bryan) Guthrie-Townes of Urbandale, IA; nephews Dakota Townes and Dalton Townes; as well as many friends and family members. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ruth (Orville) Romine and grandfather James Guthrie.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.