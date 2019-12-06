|
Michael Howieson
Johnston - Michael Edward Howieson, of Johnston, Iowa, passed away on December 4, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Michael is survived by his mother, Marilyn; his daughters, Heather and Rachel, whom he loved deeply; his siblings, Duane (Sheri), Renee (Jerome) and Mark (Jennifer). He was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Chuck).
Michael was born to Chuck and Marilyn (Rowe) Howieson on May 24, 1962, in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated Johnston High School in 1980. He was an artist with tile work, cared deeply about people who were marginalized and mistreated, and he had a big heart for children and animals.
Private services and burial will take place at a later date.
Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider donations in his memory be made to the Ankeny United Church of Christ (AUCC), 602 SE Delaware, Ankeny, IA 50023. Funds will support their mission work with the Food Pantry.
Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish in Urbandale, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019