Michael Hunter
Clive - Michael (Mike) Hunter, 57, passed away at his home in Clive on June 25, 2020. He was born in Watertown, South Dakota on September 5, 1962, to Quentin Hunter and Leah McGuire Hunter.
Mike moved with his family to Des Moines and attended Holy Trinity and then Dowling Catholic High School, graduating in 1981. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1985 from the University of Iowa. He continued his education at Drake University where he earned a J.D. in 1989. After two years as the assistant county attorney in Hardin County, he spent the next 28 years as an assistant county attorney in Polk County. He married Marcia (Kuecker) Hunter on October 8, 1994, in Des Moines, and several years later they were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Leah and complete their family.
Besides spending time with his family, Mike loved the Cubs, the Bears, the Hawkeyes, the Blues, the Stones, and many other great Rock groups. He also enjoyed spending time on his land, hunting deer, and hunting pheasant.
Mike is survived by his wife and daughter; his mother, Leah Hunter; three brothers, Jeff, John (Deb), and Patrick; one sister, Teresa; and nephew, Daniel. He was preceded in death by his father, Quentin Hunter.
A private family funeral service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at www.IlesCares.com.
Clive - Michael (Mike) Hunter, 57, passed away at his home in Clive on June 25, 2020. He was born in Watertown, South Dakota on September 5, 1962, to Quentin Hunter and Leah McGuire Hunter.
Mike moved with his family to Des Moines and attended Holy Trinity and then Dowling Catholic High School, graduating in 1981. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1985 from the University of Iowa. He continued his education at Drake University where he earned a J.D. in 1989. After two years as the assistant county attorney in Hardin County, he spent the next 28 years as an assistant county attorney in Polk County. He married Marcia (Kuecker) Hunter on October 8, 1994, in Des Moines, and several years later they were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Leah and complete their family.
Besides spending time with his family, Mike loved the Cubs, the Bears, the Hawkeyes, the Blues, the Stones, and many other great Rock groups. He also enjoyed spending time on his land, hunting deer, and hunting pheasant.
Mike is survived by his wife and daughter; his mother, Leah Hunter; three brothers, Jeff, John (Deb), and Patrick; one sister, Teresa; and nephew, Daniel. He was preceded in death by his father, Quentin Hunter.
A private family funeral service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at www.IlesCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.