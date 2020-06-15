Michael J. Cameron
Urbandale - Michael James Cameron, 55, died on June 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 4-6 pm on Thursday, June 18 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Inurnment of the cremated remains will be 10 am on Friday, June 19 at Resthaven Cemetery.
His daughter Sarah Jo of Denver, CO; mother, JoAnne Daniels of West Des Moines; brothers Eric of North Liberty and Mark of West Des Moines, survives Michael. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to view a complete obituary for Michael and leave condolences for his family.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.