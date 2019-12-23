|
Michael J. Cooper
Des Moines - Michael J. Cooper, 76, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home in Des Moines. Graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, December 27th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Michael was born January 27, 1943 in Des Moines to John and Shirley (Anderson) Cooper. He joined the US Navy and served in Viet Nam. Michael retired as a manager of Happy Joe's Pizza in 2007. Memberships include Westgate Masonic Lodge, St. John's Lutheran Church and Crossroad PT Cruisers Club of Iowa.
Survivors include his sister, Marti Benton of Clive; niece, Jill DeWeerdt; nephew, Jeff Benton; great niece and great nephew. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019