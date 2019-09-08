|
Dr. Michael J. Hart
West Des Moines - Dr. Michael John Hart, 67, passed away peacefully September 4, 2019 at his home in West Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines, with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Mike was born December 5, 1951 in Washington D.C. to Walter and Eleanor (Witkowski) Hart. He graduated from Dowling High School in 1970, where he was a member of the football team and began his lifelong love of the piano. Dr. Hart completed his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Kansas, and graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in 1983. He completed his residency in otolaryngology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and his fellowship in advanced otology and neuro-otology at The Ear Foundation of Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Hart worked as a Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Colorado Denver for several years before moving back home to Iowa, to open The Iowa Ear Clinic in 1995. He proudly served the Des Moines and surrounding community the last 24 years improving many patients' lives. Dr. Hart was passionate in caring for his patients, and that passion extended into many other areas in his life including Iowa Hawkeye Basketball.
Dr. Michael Hart is survived by his four children Sarah of Ames, Kevin and his wife Liz of Charlotte, NC, Katie of Seattle, WA, Betsy of West Des Moines and their mother Jodi of Ames; his father, Walter of West Des Moines; three siblings, Elizabeth of West Des Moines, David (Nancy) and their children John, Laura (Trey) Schulte, and Ellen of Cedar Rapids and Charles (Kara) and their children Dylan, Braden and Sophia of Sand Springs, OK. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Hart and sister, Emily Hart.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to Operation Smile. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Hart, family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019