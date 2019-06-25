|
Michael J. White
Altoona - Michael J. White, 83 of Altoona, Iowa, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Mike was born on December 31, 1935 to Vincent and Helen White. He grew up in Bondurant, Iowa with his two brothers David and Forrest. He graduated high school in 1954 and on June 30, 1956 married the love of his life, Rose Maria Osborn. They were happily married just 8 days shy of 63 years. Together they raised 4 children Keith (Melinda), Larry (Sujie) Robert (Tasha) and Cinda Doornenbal (Larry Schincke).
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Vincent White and Helen Nelson White, his brother, Frostie and his first born granddaughter Cheri Marie White.
Mike was an athlete and avid sports fan. He wore a varsity letter all four years of high school in baseball & football, and was the captain of the football team his junior & senior year. Mike spent many years coaching baseball in both Bondurant and Ankeny and many hours sitting in the stands watching his children and grandchildren "play ball!" He taught each of them to proudly sing "Take me out to the ballgame." Mike loved cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Kansas City Chiefs, and of course his beloved New York Yankees. When not rooting for his favorite teams Mike could be found at the local bowling alley knocking down pins for strikes, or at the Knoxville Raceway watching the sprint car races.
Mike started his working career at the age of twelve as a bowling pin setter and also delivered newspapers for the neighborhood. Mike's personalities eventually lead him to sales where he earned a good living selling floor coverings. In 1969 Mike was awarded "Top Salesman in Iowa" by the Iowa State Carpet Association. Mike knew no stranger which certainly contributed to his success. He worked hard and earned trips around the world to share with Rose.
Carrying Mike to his final resting place will be his grandsons and great-grandsons Joseph White, Kendrick White, Austin White, Drew Doornenbal, Jacob White, Jackson Raitt and Samuel Raitt.
In addition Mike has 3 granddaughters Megan Schincke Raitt, Natalie O. White, Kylee Oleksy and a bonus grandson Xinyi Jiang and two great granddaughters Sophia Raitt and Layla Doornenbal.
The family will receive friends at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the time of service held at 10:00 AM. Pastor Reverend Jim Russell will be officiating. Please feel free to wear your favorite jersey or shirt supporting your favorite sport or team, and come to celebrate a great man!
Published in Des Moines Register on June 25, 2019