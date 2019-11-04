|
|
Michael Jack Nall
Des Moines - Michael Jack Nall was born on November 1, 1988, the beloved son of Jeff Nall and Mary Agnes O'Keefe, and died on his birthday.
An avid reader with a thirst for learning, Michael loved to travel, his dog Nox, his family, history, fishing and all outdoor activity, studying and collecting antiquities, politics and was a champion debater. He attended Dowling Catholic High School, Seton Hall and Drake Universities and was the operations director at A&E Balm Company.
Michael will be sorely missed for his kindness, sharp wit, grateful spirit, generosity, love, thoughtfulness, curiosity, and his frequent "Nallmark" cards to his parents. He is survived by his parents and loving aunts and uncles: Nancy and Tom York, Kathleen and Noel Cusick, Fr. Mike O'Keefe, Diane and Dan Kaschak, Pat and Cass O'Keefe, Celeste O'Keefe and John Madormo, Terri and Bill Murray, Beth and David Sanchez, Tom and Kathy O'Keefe, and Don and Cathy O'Keefe. He was the dearly loved cousin of: Pat (Sue) Cusick, Kelly (Ralph) Larson, Katie (Tyler) Harrison, Amanda Kaschak, Molly O'Keefe (Zack Jackson), Emily (Adam) Davenport, Carrie Madormo (Tim Petrie), Christine (Mike) Allardyce, Mary Madormo, Matt (Tara) Murray, Paul (Ashley) Murray, Caitlin Murray, Allison (David) Chrzanowski, Meghan O'Keefe, Dan O'Keefe, Kevin O'Keefe, Maura O'Keefe, Liam (Melissa) O'Keefe, Brigid O'Keefe, Maggie O'Keefe, Conor O'Keefe, Delia O'Keefe, Kim York (Eric Phelan) and Dustin York (Jennifer Chu). He was preceded in death by his cherished grandparents: Jack and Irene (Stevenson) Nall and Bill and Celeste (Kent) O'Keefe, and his uncle, Danny O'Keefe.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th Street, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. A celebration of life reception will follow at 5:00 p.m., at Embassy Club West, 520 Market Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to United Way of Central Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019