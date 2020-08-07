Michael James Klopf



Tucson, AZ - Michael James Klopf, age 55, died in Tucson, AZ on Monday, July 20th, 2020. He was born July 7th, 1965 in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa. Most recently Mike settled in Arizona and Las Vegas where he owned and operated a business. Mike is survived by his son, Ryan Klopf; former wife, Sherri Caldwell; mother, Sue Klopf; younger brother, Patrick (Deanna) Klopf; and nephews Andrew and Carson. Mike was preceded in death by his father Charles Klopf and infant brother Brian. Michael was a graduate of Dowling Catholic High School ('83) and enlisted into the United States Marine Corp where he served upon the USS New Jersey Battleship. Mike enjoyed reading, playing poker, discussing world happenings and most importantly friends and family. Mike was an immensely proud Marine Corp veteran. A memorial service will be held Friday August 14th at 9:30am at the Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.









