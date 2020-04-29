|
|
Michael Jay Pattee
Des Moines - Michael Jay Pattee died from pneumonia Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 57.
Mike was born August 28, 1962, the youngest of three children, to Erlene and Walt Pattee in Los Angeles, Calif. He moved to Iowa with his family when he was six years old. He graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in 1984, then returned to California and attended Fresno Community College. In 1994, he settled back in Des Moines where he lived more than 25 years at Mosaic, a group home for developmentally disabled adults.
If there was a secret to life whispered to Mike when he was born, it was probably this: "Here is the world. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Don't be afraid." -- Frederick Buechner
Despite the limitations of cerebral palsy since birth, Mike rolled through life with curiosity and courage. He possessed a dry wit, offered matter-of-fact observations about people, and pursued his interests with inexhaustible vigor.
Throughout his life, Mike pursued two passions with particular intensity - music and game shows. Collecting nearly 1,000 vinyl LPs and 45s, he could match any song to its band, album title and release year with ease. He regularly attended live concerts, his favorite being Rod Stewart. Mike never missed an episode of the Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune. Nothing interfered with his game show schedule. Ever. Even in his final days. One of Mike's treasured experiences was when he went to see a live taping of the Price is Right with Bob Barker, met the famous game show host, and came home with a prized autographed photo.
Among other favorites, Mike loved M&Ms, ripping the paper from presents on his birthday or holidays, Special Olympics wheelchair races, and money. He stockpiled money given to him as gifts and the profits he made running Mosaic's canteen so he could buy concert tickets.
Mike is survived by his mother Erlene Pattee, brother Steve Pattee (Eva Sweet), sister Karen Culbertson, two nephews Justin (Angela) Detmer and Tony Detmer, an uncle Richard Cook, a great niece and two great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Walt Pattee, and his lifelong girlfriend Martina Turk, whom he met in first grade. He also leaves behind many devoted caretakers, long-time friends and housemates at Mosaic.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to Mosaic Central Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020