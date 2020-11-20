Michael (Mike) Joseph Harden
Des Moines - Michael (Mike) Joseph Harden, 81, passed away on November 15, 2020. He was born February 9, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, to his parents, Dorothy and Wendell Harden. Mike grew up in Des Moines where he attended and graduated from Dowling Catholic High School. He was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame with his band Dominic and the Dominos, and was a member of Luther Memorial Church. Throughout his life he enjoyed music, photography, crafting, repairing any type of electronic, as well as his family and friends.
Mike is survived by sons Dave (Janet) Harden, Chris (Shelly) Harden, and Jeff (Shannon) Harden; daughter Shelly Nelson, as well as his grandchildren Cory, Emily, Dakota, and Paige Harden. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Harden; his son, Mike Harden; his parents, Dorothy and Wendell Harden, and his brother and sister, Wendell Jr. and Nancy.
Mike wrote the following message to his family and friends:
"Throughout the years I have painted a portrait of my life, with golden hues, bright yellows and reds created by the good times, and some dark shadows where sometimes I had sorrow. However, even in the corners you can see the joy, the love, and all the fun.
You must scan my canvas carefully to see all the wonderful things I had: wife, children, family, and friends. Some taken too soon, others to the end. My music and photography, all the special dogs, birds and squirrels I called my own.
Now that it is time to lay my brush to rest, I wish to tell you how grateful I am that I was a part of your life!"
-Mike Harden
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions will be received by the family for a future designation.
