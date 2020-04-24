|
|
Michael Kranovich
West Des Moines - Michael Kranovich, age 63 of West Des Moines, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. In light of the Covid19 restrictions the funeral will be privately held with 10 family members only. There will be a public Celebration of Life later this summer.
Michael was born on April 1, 1957 in Des Moines to Joseph & Anna (Dicklich) Kranovich. He graduated from Valley High School in 1975 and played football, wrestling and baseball. Michael's career was in construction and over the years he owned his own company, Kranovich Construction. He was part of Carpenters Local 106, and worked for Ryan's Company and Wietz Construction. His skills as a carpenter were also used to help build his family home, rebuild the Steer n Stein, a cousin's restaurant at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, and various other projects for family and friends.
Michael enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. He could often be seen cutting grass at his home and the family farm. He played on the Men's Hockey League, the West Des Moines Merchant's softball team. He also helped coach Little League Baseball and Jr. Bucs Hockey. He was an avid fan of the Des Moines Buccaneers and Iowa Wild Hockey.
Michael is survived by his brother Sam, aunt & uncle Jeanette & George Hobbs, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Joseph and many aunts uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the West Des Moines Community Scholarship Fund: Michael Kranovich Scholarship, c/o Cindy Todd, 3775 E.P. True Prkwy #155, West Des Moines IA 50265.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020