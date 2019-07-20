Resources
Michael Lee Gates


1944 - 2019
Michael Lee Gates Obituary
Michael Lee Gates

Des Moines - Michael Lee Gates, born on September 3, 1944, to the late Myrtle Gates and the late Harold Gates, passed away at age 74 on July 16, 2019. He worked his entire career in Education at various school districts in Iowa, including Des Moines, Newton, Spencer, and Winterset. Michael is survived by his son, Tony Gates (Susie); daughters, Kara Gates and Allison Meredith (Jason); and grandchildren, Katie Gates, Ryan Gates, Tyler Gates, Nick Gates, Hunter Meredith, and Abby Meredith. He also leaves behind his adored dogs, Chance and Copper. Michael had a passion for education, his family, the lake, and rescuing animals. Memorials may be given to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport 4002 Ash St De Soto, IA 50069. Family is holding a private service at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 20, 2019
