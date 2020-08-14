Michael Logsdon
West Des Moines - Michael Lee Logsdon was the third of eight children of Robert and Charlene Logsdon. Born on June 13, 1954, he was raised in West Des Moines and was a 1972 graduate of Valley High School.
After graduating from Drake University as a Master Educator, he guided special education and middle school children to find their motivation for learning. His career began in Humboldt, IA, and Michael finished his teaching career with the Des Moines Public School as a Classroom Educator, Assistant Principal, and STEM Coordinator. His connections with students, families, and peers earned him several nominations for the honored Belin/Blank Award through the University of Iowa. Within Des Moines Public Schools, he was lovingly referred to as "Mr. L".
Married to his wife Gale for 45 years, they raised three loving sons - Justin (Megan), Andrew (Melissa, sons Jack, Drew, and Beau), and Steven. His love for his family was his constant joy. Michael's passions included travel, with many trips to Italy, hiking on both U.S. coasts, and exploring many other states. He loved art, music, his son's athletic endeavors, and was an accomplished Italian cook/connoisseur. His garden projects always yielded beautiful backyard views.
An outdoor garden service will be held at the south end of Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 AM.
Memorials for Michael Logsdon can be made to the American Cancer Society
.