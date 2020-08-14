1/1
Michael Logsdon
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Logsdon

West Des Moines - Michael Lee Logsdon was the third of eight children of Robert and Charlene Logsdon. Born on June 13, 1954, he was raised in West Des Moines and was a 1972 graduate of Valley High School.

After graduating from Drake University as a Master Educator, he guided special education and middle school children to find their motivation for learning. His career began in Humboldt, IA, and Michael finished his teaching career with the Des Moines Public School as a Classroom Educator, Assistant Principal, and STEM Coordinator. His connections with students, families, and peers earned him several nominations for the honored Belin/Blank Award through the University of Iowa. Within Des Moines Public Schools, he was lovingly referred to as "Mr. L".

Married to his wife Gale for 45 years, they raised three loving sons - Justin (Megan), Andrew (Melissa, sons Jack, Drew, and Beau), and Steven. His love for his family was his constant joy. Michael's passions included travel, with many trips to Italy, hiking on both U.S. coasts, and exploring many other states. He loved art, music, his son's athletic endeavors, and was an accomplished Italian cook/connoisseur. His garden projects always yielded beautiful backyard views.

An outdoor garden service will be held at the south end of Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 AM.

Memorials for Michael Logsdon can be made to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
at the south end of Resthaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved