Michael Martin Bauer
Michael Martin Bauer

Urbandale - Micheal "Mike" Bauer, 82 of Urbandale, passed away Sept 30, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday October 5, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation prior to the service. For those in attendance masks are required and social distance guidelines will be in effect and we ask that you follow the CDC recommendations for COVID-19. A private family burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday October 6, 2020.

Live streaming of the funeral service will be available to watch on Mike's tribute wall at caldwellparrish.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Service
Live streaming
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
