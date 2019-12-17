|
|
Michael Mealey
Indianola - Michael Lee Mealey passed away on December 7, 2019 in Madison County, Iowa.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 20 at the First Assembly of God Church in Indianola with burial of cremains in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 19 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Joan Mealey, his mother and father in law Bob and Millie Coffey, and brother in law, Steven Coffey. Mike is survived by his wife Beth Mealey and his three children Michael Todd (Lee Anne) Mealey, Mindie (Curtis) Dumas, and Madison Mealey, and his grandchildren Sami Mealey and Alex and Kyla Dumas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Lynn McConnell and sister-in-law, Beth King Coffey.
Memorials may be given to Local IBEW #347 for Apprentice Scholarships or Warren County Fair. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019