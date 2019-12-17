Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mealey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mealey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Mealey Obituary
Michael Mealey

Indianola - Michael Lee Mealey passed away on December 7, 2019 in Madison County, Iowa.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 20 at the First Assembly of God Church in Indianola with burial of cremains in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 19 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Joan Mealey, his mother and father in law Bob and Millie Coffey, and brother in law, Steven Coffey. Mike is survived by his wife Beth Mealey and his three children Michael Todd (Lee Anne) Mealey, Mindie (Curtis) Dumas, and Madison Mealey, and his grandchildren Sami Mealey and Alex and Kyla Dumas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Lynn McConnell and sister-in-law, Beth King Coffey.

Memorials may be given to Local IBEW #347 for Apprentice Scholarships or Warren County Fair. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -