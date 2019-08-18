|
Michael Ole Halverson
Des Moines, Iowa - Michael Halverson, age 61, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 from a heart attack. Michael was born in Waukegan, IL to Bernard and Susan Halverson on June 5, 1958. Mike was the oldest brother to Daniel Halverson of Sioux Falls, SD, Mark Halverson of Oelwein, IA and James Freese of Des Moines, IA.
Mike loved playing the drums with his childhood friends and going fishing. He suffered from cluster headaches for 20 years that continued to get worse. His greatest pride was his children, Sally Ball of Clinton, IA, Chad Halverson of Osceola, IA and Joe Halverson of Murray, IA; his many grandchildren; and leaves behind his loving friend, Connie Daly.
Mike requested that his body be donated to Iowa Donor Network to help save the lives of others. RIP Mike, we will miss your nervous laugh and big smile. Donations can be made to Autism Speaks.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019