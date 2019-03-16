Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Grosland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Patrick "Mike" Grosland


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Patrick "Mike" Grosland Obituary
Michael Patrick "Mike" Grosland

Des Moines - Michael Patrick "Mike" Grosland, 46, passed on March 10, 2019, at his home in Des Moines, Iowa, where he lived with his brother Matt and niece Madalyn.

Mike was born in Cherokee, Iowa on July 2, 1972, and was adopted by David A. and Joyce Charlene (Searcy) Grosland shortly after. He moved to Des Moines with his mother and siblings in 1978, where he lived until his demise.

He possessed a great sense of humor and a wide field of interests, which he especially enjoyed satisfying through the internet. Most of all, he loved his dogs, playing his guitars, riding and working on motorcycles and attending motorcycle club activities (where he was known as "Red" or "Kernal"), and drawing and painting.

Mike is survived by his father David, two sisters Meghan L. (Justin) Gaskins of Covington, KY and Marcella J. "Cella" (Mark) Fedson of Des Moines, IA, one brother Matthew of Des Moines, IA, two nieces Elizabeth LeighAnne "Lizzie" Gaskins, Madalyn Rae "Maddie" Freeman Grosland, one nephew Justin Fedson, and numerous cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce, his beloved step-mother Kathleen, his grandparents Charles I. and Maxine Searcy, Olendes and Mary E. Grosland, uncles Charles E. "Chuck" Searcy and Luckey (aunt Beth) Searcy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with a subsequent burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Memorials may be made directly to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now