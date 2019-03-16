|
Michael Patrick "Mike" Grosland
Des Moines - Michael Patrick "Mike" Grosland, 46, passed on March 10, 2019, at his home in Des Moines, Iowa, where he lived with his brother Matt and niece Madalyn.
Mike was born in Cherokee, Iowa on July 2, 1972, and was adopted by David A. and Joyce Charlene (Searcy) Grosland shortly after. He moved to Des Moines with his mother and siblings in 1978, where he lived until his demise.
He possessed a great sense of humor and a wide field of interests, which he especially enjoyed satisfying through the internet. Most of all, he loved his dogs, playing his guitars, riding and working on motorcycles and attending motorcycle club activities (where he was known as "Red" or "Kernal"), and drawing and painting.
Mike is survived by his father David, two sisters Meghan L. (Justin) Gaskins of Covington, KY and Marcella J. "Cella" (Mark) Fedson of Des Moines, IA, one brother Matthew of Des Moines, IA, two nieces Elizabeth LeighAnne "Lizzie" Gaskins, Madalyn Rae "Maddie" Freeman Grosland, one nephew Justin Fedson, and numerous cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce, his beloved step-mother Kathleen, his grandparents Charles I. and Maxine Searcy, Olendes and Mary E. Grosland, uncles Charles E. "Chuck" Searcy and Luckey (aunt Beth) Searcy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with a subsequent burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Memorials may be made directly to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019