Des Moines - Michael "Mickey" Ray Gabbert, 72, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born on October 26, 1947, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late Floyd Raymond and Mabel LaVada Barrow Gabbert. He worked for more than 30 years in healthcare, managing AODA Programs in the Milwaukee Metro area.

Mickey is married to Sandra "Sandy" Kay Lippert Gabbert. He is also survived by his 3 children, Kevin Gabbert (Aletha) of Johnston, IA, Jennifer Gabbert of Des Moines, IA, and Carrie Gabbert of Brooklyn, NY. Mickey was blessed with 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, as well as his brothers, Dr. Charles C. Gabbert (Carol) of Coto de Caza, CA and Gene Tornquist (Diana) of Ankeny, IA.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Mitchellville, IA.

Memorials may be made to Froedtert Hospital, Head and Neck Cancer Research, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226 or to Chuck's Pizza, Raise the Roof Fund, by visiting chucksdsm.com

A guestbook and full obituary are available at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 31, 2020
