Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Michael Reynolds Obituary
Michael Reynolds

Carlisle - Services for Michael Dale Reynolds, 58, who passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Des Moines, will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Palmyra Cemetery.

Mike is survived by his mother, Pat; siblings, Jack Reynolds and Susan Reynolds; and his companion Rebel. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin "Jiggs" Reynolds.

Visitation will be held prior to services on Tuesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Carlisle Wrestling Program or the Palmyra Church Restoration Fund. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
