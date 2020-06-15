Michael "Mike" Romeo McCoy
West Des Moines - Michael "Mike" Romeo McCoy, age 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on Friday, June 19, 2020 with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. and the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Please be sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing.
Mike was born on September 19, 1942 in Des Moines, IA to Carmella (Romeo) and Leveritt "Bud" McCoy. He was the second of five children. He graduated from Dowling High School, and went on to study two years at college.
Mike grew up in West Des Moines, IA where he resided most of his life. He married Karen Blecher in 1963, and had four children: Kim, Kelly, Matt and Mike Jr. He later divorced and married Mary Haes.
Later in life, Mike enjoyed hands-on work. He loved to be involved in projects, and never came across one that he was unwilling or unable to tackle. He enjoyed spending many hours working alongside his dearest friend, Jerry Coy. Mike was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, and looked forward to Tuesday night poker at McAuley Terrace.
Mike loved his family dearly, and was happiest surrounded by them. He had a tender heart, a quick wit and sharp sense of humor. He could certainly be a character, but always enjoyed time spent with friends and family. He always found the humor in situations and brought many laughs to those around him. Mike made a powerful impact on the lives of many.
Mike is survived by his four children, Kim (Brad) Parker, Kelly (Bob) Haag, Matt (Christy) McCoy, and Mike (Lisa) McCoy IA; his wife, Mary Haes McCoy; two additional children that came into Mike's later life, James Wright, III and Dakota Haes McCoy; his siblings, Coy (Leveritt) McCoy, Deb McCoy, and Cami Tierney; and 17 grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Leveritt "Bud" and Carmella McCoy; as well as his sister, DeeDee Dalbey.
Mike's family sends a sincere thank you to Dr. Wilbur, Dr. Stahlberg and Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids (especially Christa and Sara who showed our Dad amazing care and compassion.) We will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, Mike's family is requesting that donations be sent in Mike's honor to The Italian American Cultural Center of Iowa, 1961 Indianola Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50315 or The American Cancer Society.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.