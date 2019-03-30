|
Michael Ross McKeever
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Michael McKeever, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on November 6, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marge; children, Scott (Teresa) McKeever, Stephanie (Tim) Gates and Sandi (Trent) Scully; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marla Young.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. The family wants to invite you to Celebrate Mike's Life at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Creekside Church, 2743 82nd Place, Urbandale. Mike will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m., with full military honors at McKeever Cemetery, Colfax. Full obituary can be read at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 30, 2019