Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Creekside Church
2743 82nd Place
Urbandale, IA
More Obituaries for Michael McKeever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ross McKeever


1943 - 2019 Obituary
Michael Ross McKeever Obituary
Michael Ross McKeever

Of Des Moines, Iowa - Michael McKeever, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on November 6, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marge; children, Scott (Teresa) McKeever, Stephanie (Tim) Gates and Sandi (Trent) Scully; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marla Young.

Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. The family wants to invite you to Celebrate Mike's Life at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Creekside Church, 2743 82nd Place, Urbandale. Mike will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m., with full military honors at McKeever Cemetery, Colfax. Full obituary can be read at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 30, 2019
