Michael Roy Morrell
Guthrie Center - Michael Roy Morrell, 63, son of Norman & Caryl (Anderson) Morrell, was born July 27, 1956 in Perry, Iowa. He passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Michael grew up with his siblings in Linden, Iowa. From 7th grade on, he attended the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa, graduating in 1974. Following graduation, he lived in Des Moines, working for Iowa Methodist Medical Center and then the Des Moines Post Office Bulk Mail Center. He then lived in various communities until moving to Guthrie Center in 1995. He owned his own business, M & M Ceramics, since 1997.

Michael enjoyed exhibiting his work at the County Fair and State Fair, winning many ribbons. He volunteered at the Polk County Senior Center. He also enjoyed coin collecting and the fitness center at the Guthrie County Hospital, Guthrie Center.

He is survived by his siblings, Cathy Morrell of Angels Camp, CA; Karen Morrell Barney of Monroe, UT; Thomas Morrell of Cheyenne, WY; Janet (Doug) Baker of Linden; and Susan Morrell of Guthrie Center; cousin Pam Cullen of Des Moines (who was a huge help for him); along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doreen, and brother Jim Morrell.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Twigg Funeral Home, Panora, is entrusted with his services.

Memorials may be left to the Leukemia Society or the Iowa School for the Deaf.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
