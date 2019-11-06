|
Michael Sheehey
Des Moines - Michael Thomas Sheehey, 59, passed away suddenly at his home Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, November 8, 2019, at Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines. A private burial will take place in the future.
Michael was born March 3, 1960, in Des Moines, IA, to Richard and Donna (Peddicord) Sheehey.
Mike worked as an Instrument Technician for Methodist for many years.
Michael is survived by his father, Richard Sheehey; sisters, Terri (Dennis) Richardson, Debbie Johnson, Kathy (Johny) Rickert; nieces, Lisa (Chris) Pruitt, Jessica (Brandon) Jones; nephews, Jason Umphress, Todd (Vanessa) Benson, Jack (Nikki) Miller; his beloved feline, Sassy; as well as all those who loved him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sheehey; infant brother, Richard.
We will all miss Mike's crazy, sarcastic sense of humor and all the laughs and fun we had with him. He was the best son, brother, uncle, and friend ever.
Contributions may be made to the ARL. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019