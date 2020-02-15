Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Shelledy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Shelledy


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Shelledy Obituary
Michael "Mike" Shelledy

Norwalk - Michael David "Mike" Shelledy, 43, died of a brain aneurysm February 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kimberly; two children, John "Jack" and Liliann "Lily"; his parents, David and Karen Shelledy; a sister, Chrissy (Lucas) Freed; and nephews, Raymond and Wesley.

An open viewing will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21st at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A visitation with Mike's family present will be Saturday, February 22nd at 9:00 a.m. followed by Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk.

For his full life story, on-line condolences, and to send flowers to the service visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -