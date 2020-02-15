|
|
Michael "Mike" Shelledy
Norwalk - Michael David "Mike" Shelledy, 43, died of a brain aneurysm February 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kimberly; two children, John "Jack" and Liliann "Lily"; his parents, David and Karen Shelledy; a sister, Chrissy (Lucas) Freed; and nephews, Raymond and Wesley.
An open viewing will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21st at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A visitation with Mike's family present will be Saturday, February 22nd at 9:00 a.m. followed by Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk.
For his full life story, on-line condolences, and to send flowers to the service visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020