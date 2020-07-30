1/1
Michael Sobotka
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Sobotka

Van Meter - Michael Dean Sobotka, of Van Meter, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 with family receiving friends from 1:00-4:00 pm at Zachary William Jensen Fieldhouse, 1010 Dickinson Ave., Ames, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at the fieldhouse starting at 4:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the fieldhouse following the funeral service.

Mike was born January 19, 1965 to Jerry Sobotka and Rebecca Graf at Mount Ayr, Iowa. Mike graduated from Van Meter High School where he participated in football and basketball.

He built his own company, Seamus Excavating, and was a hard worker, generous and full of life and energy. Mike had various groups of friends, whether it was golfing, hunting, fishing or playing cards, and he loved them like family. He was sometimes called "Happy Mike or Smiley Mike", but his favorite nickname was Papa Mike given to him by his grandkids. One of Mike's favorite passions was golfing. He also enjoyed bow hunting for deer, fishing with his sons, country music concerts with Summer, occasionally smoking a fine cigar and being a loving and protective father.

Mike is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Jacob (Bridget), Summer, Robbie and Beau; grandchildren, Jade, Cohen and Rush; parents, Jerry (Deb) Sobotka and Rebecca Graf; siblings, Brad (Sherri) Graf, Jason Graf and Erin Graf; Robin's parents, Diana Hoy and Terry Hoy; Robin's siblings,, Toby (Nicole) Hoy, Angie (Steve) Mague, Ginger (Darren) Lindstrom, Leslie Young, Sarah (Brian) Sheehy, Amber (Andrew) Apple and Lacey (Devan) Standley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and cousin, Robbie.

Memorial contributions may be directed to ChildServe. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Zachary William Jensen Fieldhouse
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
Zachary William Jensen Fieldhouse
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Zachary William Jensen Fieldhouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved