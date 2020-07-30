Michael Sobotka
Van Meter - Michael Dean Sobotka, of Van Meter, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 with family receiving friends from 1:00-4:00 pm at Zachary William Jensen Fieldhouse, 1010 Dickinson Ave., Ames, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at the fieldhouse starting at 4:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the fieldhouse following the funeral service.
Mike was born January 19, 1965 to Jerry Sobotka and Rebecca Graf at Mount Ayr, Iowa. Mike graduated from Van Meter High School where he participated in football and basketball.
He built his own company, Seamus Excavating, and was a hard worker, generous and full of life and energy. Mike had various groups of friends, whether it was golfing, hunting, fishing or playing cards, and he loved them like family. He was sometimes called "Happy Mike or Smiley Mike", but his favorite nickname was Papa Mike given to him by his grandkids. One of Mike's favorite passions was golfing. He also enjoyed bow hunting for deer, fishing with his sons, country music concerts with Summer, occasionally smoking a fine cigar and being a loving and protective father.
Mike is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Jacob (Bridget), Summer, Robbie and Beau; grandchildren, Jade, Cohen and Rush; parents, Jerry (Deb) Sobotka and Rebecca Graf; siblings, Brad (Sherri) Graf, Jason Graf and Erin Graf; Robin's parents, Diana Hoy and Terry Hoy; Robin's siblings,, Toby (Nicole) Hoy, Angie (Steve) Mague, Ginger (Darren) Lindstrom, Leslie Young, Sarah (Brian) Sheehy, Amber (Andrew) Apple and Lacey (Devan) Standley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and cousin, Robbie.
Memorial contributions may be directed to ChildServe. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com