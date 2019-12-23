|
|
Michael Steinbach
Ankeny - Michael M. Steinbach, 61, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born March 7, 1958 to Frank and Marilyn Steinbach in Des Moines.
Michael worked for Hy-Vee in Ankeny and then for Polk County Public Works
Michael is survived by his children, Christina and Jeremy; grandchildren, Madilynn and Liam; father, Frank Steinbach, Jr.; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Steinbach and Frank (Lisa) Steinbach III.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn and brother, Randy.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. The family will receive visitors Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for Madilynn's college.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019