Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Michael Steinbach


1958 - 2019
Michael Steinbach Obituary
Michael Steinbach

Ankeny - Michael M. Steinbach, 61, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born March 7, 1958 to Frank and Marilyn Steinbach in Des Moines.

Michael worked for Hy-Vee in Ankeny and then for Polk County Public Works

Michael is survived by his children, Christina and Jeremy; grandchildren, Madilynn and Liam; father, Frank Steinbach, Jr.; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Steinbach and Frank (Lisa) Steinbach III.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn and brother, Randy.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. The family will receive visitors Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for Madilynn's college.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
