|
|
Michael Vande Voort
Ames - Michael A. Vande Voort, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at his residence in Ames. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Vosika) Vande Voort of Ames; his parents, Henry and Martha (Van Ekeren) Vande Voort of Pella, IA; his sisters: Brenda and husband, Russell Martin of Fort Dodge, IA, Joline Schulze of Humboldt, IA; brothers-in-law, Mike and Mark Vosika, of Pocahontas, IA and sister-in-law, Mary Vosika of Waukee. Visitation with the family present will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 19, 2019