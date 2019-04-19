Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA
Michael Vande Voort

Michael Vande Voort Obituary
Michael Vande Voort

Ames - Michael A. Vande Voort, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at his residence in Ames. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Vosika) Vande Voort of Ames; his parents, Henry and Martha (Van Ekeren) Vande Voort of Pella, IA; his sisters: Brenda and husband, Russell Martin of Fort Dodge, IA, Joline Schulze of Humboldt, IA; brothers-in-law, Mike and Mark Vosika, of Pocahontas, IA and sister-in-law, Mary Vosika of Waukee. Visitation with the family present will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 19, 2019
