Michael "Mike" W. Mally
Des Moines - Michael "Mike" W. Mally, 72 of Des Moines, Iowa, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Friday, December 13th peacefully in hospice care at the VA Medical Center.
Mike was born June 21, 1947 in Des Moines Iowa to Marion and Dorotha (Clark) Mally. Class president and 1965 graduate of Saydel High School, Mike studied political science at Drake University. He then proudly served in the US Army from 1966-1969. As a 1st Lieutenant and Forward Observer in Vietnam he was awarded a Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, an Army Commendation Medal and others. He ultimately earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting at Iowa State University, where he graduated with honors in 1978. He enjoyed a nearly 40-year career in public accounting and financial management, in which he was a caring mentor to countless people.
Mike was married to Sheryl (Diercks) Mally from 1976-1991. They had three children. He married Jennifer (Hedberg) Mally in 1994, and they had one child.
Lover of history, literature, crossword puzzles and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, Mike was a gentle soul with a huge heart and a brilliant mind with a knack for numbers. A great supporter of his children, grandchildren and friends, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Hedberg) Mally; daughters Jenni (Kevin) VanDeVoorde, Becky Mally and Greta Mally; son Dave (Beth) Mally; five grandchildren Katie, Alie, Brian and Megan VanDeVoorde and Adam Mally; sister Diane (Jim) Williamson; father-in-law Don Hedberg; brother-in-law Tom (Jean) Hedberg; sister-in-law Kristi (Scott) Anderson; and several nephews, nieces and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Dorotha Mally; brother David Mally; and mother-in-law June (Smith) Hedberg.
There will be a memorial service at 11 am, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310. Visitation will precede the service at 10 am. A luncheon will follow at Post 9662, 1309 NE 66th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019