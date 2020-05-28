Michael Warner
Carlisle - Michael Dean Warner age 33, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services for Michael will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Missionary Baptist Church, 615 HWY 5, Carlisle, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Avon Cemetery.
Michael was born on May 17, 1987 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dean and Ellen Warner. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 2005 and earned an Associate Business degree from University of Phoenix online. Michael worked for many years at U.S. Cellular - Cellular Advantage, then on to Bank of the West and finally as a Freight Broker for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Michael was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys, but above all he loved spending his time with family and friends and would do anything for his children. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his boys.
Michael is survived by his parents, Dean and Ellen Warner of Carlisle, his brother Travis, his fiancé, Kellie Love, his children, Karson, Mason and Cameron, his Grandmothers, Joyce Bender, Cheryl Warner, Ellen Olson and Joyce Dalton as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by Great-Grandmothers Mildred Warner, Dolly Kubli and Tressa Bartholomew, Grandfathers Dale Warner and William (Bill) Bender, Uncle Darrin Embray and cousin Crystal Aguilera and very special friend Lucas Palar.
Memorials contributions may be made to the family of Mike to help with arrangements.
Online condolences for Michael may be made at
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.