O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Linn Grove United Methodist Church
Prole, IA
Michael Wilbert Wonderlin


1953 - 2020
Michael Wilbert Wonderlin Obituary
Michael Wilbert Wonderlin

Norwalk - Michael Wilbert Wonderlin, the son of Wilbert Charles and Marjorie Marie (Findley) Wonderlin was born March 6th, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm east of Martensdale, and attended Martensdale-St. Mary's High School, graduating with the Class of '71. Following school and a few assorted jobs, Mike attended Des Moines Area Community College, where he earned a degree in Printing. At DMACC Mike met his soon-to-be wife, Beth Ann Bowles from De Soto, IA. They were married on August 13th, 1983 at the Adel United Methodist Church in Adel, Iowa. To this union they had two children, Martin and Christina.

Mike worked for Edwards Graphic Arts in Des Moines for over 30 years, retiring as their Printing Estimator. Mike and Beth enjoyed camping, growing grapes in their vineyard, vegetable gardening, and raising their family. Mike had a love for woodworking; with many of the pieces in his home being items he designed and built. He was an all-around craftsman.

Mike passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 27th, 2020 at his home in Norwalk following a brief one-year fight with bone cancer. He lived 66 years, 10 months and 21 days. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger Wonderlin; and a sister, Sharon Labertew.

His legacy will continue in all those he loved including his wife of 36 years, Beth; a son, Martin (Autum) Wonderlin and grandson, Findley, whom shares Mike's birthday; a daughter, Christina (Matt Hiemstra) of West Des Moines; his siblings Charles (Minna), Sherman (Judy), Teresa (Richard) Kading, Patti (Tom) Donahue; his sister-in-law, Lori Wonderlin; and his father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Bonnie Bowles, Jerry (Sheri) Bowles and Alan (Stacey) Bowles; a host of nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with a Celebration of Life Service to be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31st at the Linn Grove United Methodist Church in Prole; Memorials to the church will be accepted. Burial will follow church services at Calvary Cemetery near Churchville, Iowa. To send online condolences or flowers, visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
