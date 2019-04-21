|
|
Michael "Brit" Withey
Des Moines - Michael "Brit" Withey, 50, died on Sunday, March 31st in a single car accident near Bailey Colorado while returning to Denver from sailing in New Mexico. He was born in Des Moines Iowa on October 4, 1968 to Bill and Linda Withey. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1987 and earned his B.A from the University of Iowa in 1995. Brit had lived in Denver Colorado for most of his adult life while pursuing a career with the Denver Film Society. He began in the mid 1990's as a volunteer holding various positions including Membership Director and eventually Artistic Director when DFS founder Ron Henderson retired. Brit attended film festivals around the country and abroad, including Iran, Czech Republic and yearly trips to Berlin and Cannes. He was recognized as a mentor to those coming up in the film industry.
Brit shared his life and love with his partner, journalist and well know food and wine writer / editor, Ruth Tobias. Two of their shared interests were cooking and reading.
Other than his passion for his work in film, Brit was an avid sailor sharing the sport with his family, brothers, William and Dave and step brother Brian. It was a lifelong passion and highlighted by two charters in the British Virgin Islands as well as sailing on Lake Michigan and off the coast of Mexico.
Left to cherish the memories of Michael Brittin Withey are his life partner Ruth Tobias; Bill Withey (Connie) of Clive IA; Linda Bradford (John) of Fort Myer, FL; brothers, William Withey (Katherine) of Olympia WA; David Withey of Albuquerque; stepbrother Brian Nicholson (Jen) of Woodbury, MN; and several extended family members.
A public tribute will be held in Brit's honor at 1:00 pm on Saturday May 11 at the Ogden Theatre in Denver followed by a private memorial. Donations may be made to: Denver Film Society (with a memo "Brit Withey Memorial Fund") and mailed to 1510 York Street 3rd Floor, Denver CO 80206 or online at Denverfilm.org.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019