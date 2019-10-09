Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Michele Lea Nemmers

Michele Lea Nemmers Obituary
Michele Lea Nemmers

Ankeny - Michele Nemmers was born in Des Moines on October 11, 1966, and passed away October 8, 2019.

Michele is survived by her mother and step-father, Sharon and Mike Walters; grandparents, Betty and Daryl Miller; aunts and uncles, Donna (David) Spratt, Terry (Linda) Evans, Vicki (Tom) Rush, Mary Miller, Marge (Dave) Ward, Jerry (Diane) Nemmers, and Ted (Linda) Nemmers; her kitty, Sweetpea, as well as other loving family and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Nemmers.

The family will greet friends from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Michele.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
