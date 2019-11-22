|
|
Michelle DiAnne Sargent
Stuart - Michelle DiAnne Sargent, 45 of Stuart passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her family after a three-year battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 26th at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 27th at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Menlo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Michelle Sargent Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 246, Stuart, Iowa 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019