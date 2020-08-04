1/1
Michelle Elaine Jackson
1991 - 2020
Michelle Elaine Jackson

Des Moines, IA - Michelle Jackson was born April 10, 1991, in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 29. She is survived by her husband, Mike Curl; daughter, Chloe Curl; parents, Gary (Debra) Jackson and Judy Jackson; siblings, DeMarco (Amber) Turner-Jackson, Raymond (Angela) Jackson; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m, with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Michelle. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hamilton's on Westown Parkway
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's on Westown Parkway
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
