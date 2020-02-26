Services
MITCHELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - MARSHALLTOWN
1209 IOWA AVENUE W
Marshalltown, IA 50158
(641) 844-1234
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Mitchell Family Funeral Home
1209 IOWA AVENUE W
Marshalltown, IA
Michelle Tegeler

Michelle Tegeler Obituary
Michelle Tegeler

Marshalltown - Michelle Tegeler, 53, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away in the early hours of the morning on February 22, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Marshalltown.

A memorial service for Michelle will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. In lieu of

flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marshalltown Animal Rescue League or Hospice Compassus. For additional information or to send the family a

condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Michelle and her family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
