Mickey Bougher
Des Moines - Mickey J Bougher, 74, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Ennis, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; two sons, Travis (Nancy) and Tracy (Karen); three grandchildren, Michael (Caitlin) Bougher, Dezeray (Bryan) Heath, and Brandon Bougher; and three great-grandchildren, Pyper, Adelaine and Bryan. Mick also leaves behind four siblings, Judie Johnson, Valerie Knapp, Wesley Harker, and Jack Harker, and a host of extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Randy Bougher, sister Cynde Myers, and parents Jack and Fleta Bougher.
Mick was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Jack and Fleta (Bothwell) Bougher. He grew up in Des Moines and Boone. Mick proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Coral Sea between 1962-1967 during the Vietnam War. When he returned to Iowa he married his wife Kathy (Costello) in 1968 and resided in Beaverdale. Together they raised two sons and countless dogs who were also beloved family members. Over the years Mick owned 4B Construction Hauling and worked as a truck driver and yard man for Apex Target Redimix and JMT Trucking.
In 2008 Mick and Kathy moved to Ennis, Texas. Mick enjoyed spending time with his dogs and giving them lengthy ear rubs, as well as reading, listening to talk radio and country music, and watching old movies. He missed his Iowa family and friends and spoke of them often, especially as he struggled with several health issues over the past few years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Condolences may be expressed online at www.jekeevermortuary.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020