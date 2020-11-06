Mickey Merical Sr.
Waukee - Mickey Miles Merical, Sr., who was born on March 19, 1948 in Earlham, IA, passed away at the age of 72 on Nov. 5, 2020 in Des Moines, IA.
Visitation will be held Sunday (today), Nov 8, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. (Use of face masks and physical distancing requested) A private funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 and will be live-streamed starting at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed then or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation
.
To view Mickey's full obituary, leave condolences for the family or order flowers, please visit: www.ernstfuneralhome.com
.