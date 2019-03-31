|
Mike Ferris
Grand Junction, CO - Mike Ferris, 76, passed away on March 22, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice. Mike has impacted the lives of his family, friends, business associates, and the community with his warmth, kindness, and giving spirit.
Mike was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa State University in Ames with a major in business. He received a Master's Degree in Business and Financial Management from George Washington U, Washington, D.C. while serving in the military.
Mike began with Ford Motor Company in 1967, and after several years as a car sales manager in Denver, Mike purchased Western Slope Auto in 1978. Mike successfully grew the dealership that now includes Ford, Lincoln, Toyota, and Chrysler Jeep Ram. In addition, he purchased and managed local businesses, including GPD, Westcon, and SMR.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Meredith Davis (Kevin); grandchildren, Kaylan, Collin, and Cameron Davis; sisters, Jeanine Thompson and Mary Mason (John); and brother, Robert Ferris (Louise). His is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjory Ferris; and his nephew, Pete Davidson.
Mike's loves were his family, especially the grandkids, friends, his businesses, and tennis, golf, flying his airplanes, and the Broncos. He had a great sense of humor.
Mike's family expresses gratitude for the compassionate care given to Mike by HopeWest. Memorial contributions in Mike's name can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
A Celebration of Life in Mike's honor will be held Sunday, March 31, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Western Slope Auto, the Ford showroom, 2264 Highway 6 & 50.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019