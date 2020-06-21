Mike Foley
1963 - 2020
Mike Foley

Dallas Center - Mike passed away at home on June 20, 2020, surrounded by family members. He was born May 31, 1963, in Parkston, SD, to Dennis and Gloria Foley.

Services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Greater Des Moines, Johnston, IA with a visitation prior beginning at 10:00 am. Another service will be held in Centerville, SD, arrangements pending.

A memorial has been established for his daughter's college fund.

Mike is survived by his wife, Tami and their daughter, Emma; as well as many family members.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Greater Des Moines
JUN
23
Service
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Greater Des Moines
Funeral services provided by
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
