Mike Foley
Dallas Center - Mike passed away at home on June 20, 2020, surrounded by family members. He was born May 31, 1963, in Parkston, SD, to Dennis and Gloria Foley.
Services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Greater Des Moines, Johnston, IA with a visitation prior beginning at 10:00 am. Another service will be held in Centerville, SD, arrangements pending.
A memorial has been established for his daughter's college fund.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tami and their daughter, Emma; as well as many family members.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.