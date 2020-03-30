|
Mike Joseph Bierman
Branson West - Mike Bierman, 58, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 1, 1962, the son of Harold and Barbara Bierman.
In 1980, Mike received his GED from DMACC, formerly known as Des Moines Area 11. He worked at Baymont by Wyndham in Branson as a maintenance supervisor.
Mike married Cathy on July 17, 1993, and they shared 26 wonderful years together until her passing in October 2019.
Mike enjoyed living in Branson and making memories with his wife, Cathy. He also enjoyed traveling, homebuilding, working on cars and fishing. An avid gun enthusiast, Mike was a member of the NRA. He loved hunting and going to the shooting range.
Mike is survived by his father, Harold Bierman of Pleasant Hill; children, Elizabeth Farber of Woodward, IA, Bobby Raymond and Jennifer Raymond both of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Bella Raymond, Damon Smith, Mikayla Smith, and Matthew Farber; his sisters, Lori (John) Williams of Des Moines, IA, Kari (Pat) Holland of Indianola, IA, and Jana Carl of Norwalk, IA; uncle, Butch Bierman; as well as other loving family and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy; mother, Barbara; paternal grandparents, Hazel and Howard Bierman; and his maternal grandparents, Eliza and Paul Simmons.
Private services were held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, with burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020