Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Mitchell Obituary
Mike Mitchell

Des Moines - Michael Ray Mitchell, 62 of Des Moines passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in Des Moines. Mike was a graduate of Lincoln High School and recently retired from Mitchell Transmission.

Survivors include his children: Tanya Choat (Adam), Michelle Brooks (Chris), Emily Lockwood (Spencer), grandchildren: Madison Harmeyer, Rylee Choat, Cayden, Oliver and Lincoln Brooks, Cecelia Lockwood, mother, Barbara Mitchell, brothers: Stephen Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell (Laurie Ann), cousin, Lora Mitchell and a good friend, Lou Herrera. Mike was also survived by numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by father, Larry Mitchell.

Mike's body has been cremated and services will take place at a later time. Condolences may be shared at www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral and memorials may be given to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -