Mike Mitchell
Des Moines - Michael Ray Mitchell, 62 of Des Moines passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in Des Moines. Mike was a graduate of Lincoln High School and recently retired from Mitchell Transmission.
Survivors include his children: Tanya Choat (Adam), Michelle Brooks (Chris), Emily Lockwood (Spencer), grandchildren: Madison Harmeyer, Rylee Choat, Cayden, Oliver and Lincoln Brooks, Cecelia Lockwood, mother, Barbara Mitchell, brothers: Stephen Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell (Laurie Ann), cousin, Lora Mitchell and a good friend, Lou Herrera. Mike was also survived by numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by father, Larry Mitchell.
Mike's body has been cremated and services will take place at a later time. Condolences may be shared at www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral and memorials may be given to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020