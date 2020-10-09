Mike Perman
Johnston - Myron H. Perman, better known as "Mike," passed away October 8, 2020. A visitation will be held at Iles Westover Chapel on Sunday October 11, 2020, from 5 - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held 11 am on Monday October 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12:15 pm at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
Mike was born January 28, 1940, to Helmuth and Elda Perman in Tripp, South Dakota, where he grew up and attended Tripp Independent School for both grade and high school. Subsequent to high school graduation Mike went to Seattle, Washington, to work at Boeing Aircraft for a year, which prompted him to mature quickly, and ultimately guided him to fulfill his military requirements serving in the U. S. Army in an infantry unit from 1959 - 1961. Upon receiving an honorable discharge Mike matriculated to Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and received his BA degree in business administration in 1965.
After graduation from Augustana College, Mike worked for several different employers, ultimately obtaining work with Travelers Insurance Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He performed in a variety of positions and locations, including management, before retiring after 35 years of service.
Mike and Marian Perman were married August 19, 1967, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. They had the good fortune of raising three great sons. They moved to Urbandale, Iowa, in 1973, providing them with a very active and cordial life. They were active members of Windsor Heights Lutheran.
Preceded in death by his parents Helmuth and Elda Perman, Mike is survived by his wife, Marian, and sons Brett (Heidi), Greg, and Matthew; grandchildren Alison (Aaron) McMurphy, Ben, Luke, Jacob, Kate, Jack, and Joseph; and great granddaughter Everly McMurphy. In addition to his loving and faithful family, Mike is survived by his sister, Carol (Tom) Collignon, brother-in-law Romaine (Carol) Kallenbach, and 5 nephews and their families.
Memorials may be directed to Windsor Heights Lutheran Church.
A livestream of the service will be available on Mike's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
beginning at 10:45 am on Monday October 12th.
For those in attendance, please wear a mask and participate in social distancing.