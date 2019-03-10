Services
Yoder-Powell Funeral Home
504 12th Street
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Mennonite Church
Iowa City, IA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
First Mennonite Church
Iowa City, IA
Mildred Brenneman Obituary
Mildred Brenneman

Kalona - Mildred Brenneman was born August 27, 1935 in rural Washington County, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Stout) Salterberg. She graduated from Packwood High School and Iowa Wesleyan College. In 1957 Millie was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Dickinson in Packwood. She and Bob lived in Newton, IA where she taught grade school and worked in sales including for KCOB radio station and Forbes Office Equipment until her retirement. Bob passed away in 1991. In June of 1997 Millie and Wallace (Wally) Brenneman married in Newton. They lived in Joetown until moving to Kalona. Millie was a member of the First Presbyterian church in Newton and attended the First Mennonite Church in Iowa City. While in Newton, she was a member of the Rotary Club. She was also a member of the University Club Writers Group and a long-time member of P.E.O . Millie passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 83 years of complications from congestive heart failure.

Millie is survived by her husband Wally of Kalona; daughter Ann Dickinson (Craig) Nida of Ankeny, IA; step sons: Erick (Pam) Brenneman of Joetown; Tom Brenneman of Harrisonburg, VA; 9 step grandsons; sisters: Juanita Bray of Prior Lake, MN; Janine (Doug) Calsbeek of Orange City, IA; Sheryl (Ron) Griese of Longmont, CO; Linda (Rich) Sloma of Des Moines, IA; and Susan Salterberg of Iowa City, IA; and brother Bill (Leslie) Salterberg of Stevensville, MT; niece Rita Bray Bennett, Greensboro, NC; great niece Erin Bennett, Washington DC and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Salterberg and her first husband Bob.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 P.M. both at the First Mennonite Church in Iowa City. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona is caring for Millie and her family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
